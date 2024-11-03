Brunei: Brunei Book Festival 2024 Launched to Promote Culture and Publishing Industry

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
03 novembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
02 November 2024_ The Brunei Book Festival 2024 has been launched, aiming to showcase Brunei's cultural heritage and promote international cultural exchanges. The Minister at the Prime Minister's Office highlighted the importance of the festival as a hub for the publishing industry and for promoting creativity and reading. The event also saw the launch of the Budaya BN app, a service of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, which centralises cultural information and services. The festival, which is held at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex, will be open to the public until 11 November, with a variety of activities to stimulate interest in reading and culture. This was reported by brudirect.com. The festival also includes the launch of new books and awards for best-selling works, thus contributing to the development of Brunei's creative industry.

