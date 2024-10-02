Brunei: Brunei hosts 28th session of Southeast Asia Literary Council

01 October 2024_ Brunei Darussalam hosted the 28th session of the Southeast Asia Literary Council (Mastera) Secretariat at Rizqun International Hotel in Gadong. The event, officiated by Minister of Development Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Muhammad Juanda, also celebrated the 7th Southeast Asia Literary Awards. Literary figures from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore attended, highlighting the long-standing cooperation among Mastera members. The event honored authors who have made significant contributions to Malaysian literature, according to borneobulletin.com.bn. The awardees received a cash prize and certificate from the Brunei government, highlighting the importance of literature in the region.