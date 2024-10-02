Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Brunei hosts 28th session of Southeast Asia Literary Council

01 October 2024_ Brunei Darussalam hosted the 28th session of the Southeast Asia Literary Council (Mastera) Secretariat at Rizqun International Hotel...

Brunei: Brunei hosts 28th session of Southeast Asia Literary Council
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 October 2024_ Brunei Darussalam hosted the 28th session of the Southeast Asia Literary Council (Mastera) Secretariat at Rizqun International Hotel in Gadong. The event, officiated by Minister of Development Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Muhammad Juanda, also celebrated the 7th Southeast Asia Literary Awards. Literary figures from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore attended, highlighting the long-standing cooperation among Mastera members. The event honored authors who have made significant contributions to Malaysian literature, according to borneobulletin.com.bn. The awardees received a cash prize and certificate from the Brunei government, highlighting the importance of literature in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Southeast Asia Literary Council long standing cooperation among Brunei Darussalam Secretariat at Rizqun International Hotel
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza