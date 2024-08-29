Brunei: Brunei-Singapore Annual Meeting for Environmental Cooperation

August 28, 2024_ Brunei Minister of Development Dato Seri Setia Haji Muhammad Juanda bin Haji Abdul Rashid led the Brunei delegation to the 17th Brunei-Singapore Annual Exchange Visits Meeting in Singapore. During the meeting, the ministers celebrated the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in environmental protection and the fight against climate change. Progress in waste management and air quality projects were discussed, with Brunei showcasing initiatives such as the Brunei River Cleanup Project and public awareness programmes. The source of this news is mediapermata.com.bn. Brunei will host the next BSAEV meeting in 2025, continuing to strengthen ties with Singapore.