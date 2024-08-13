Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Brunei: Celebrating 40th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations with Malaysia

13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
12 August 2024_ A dinner was held in Bandar Seri Begawan to commemorate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Brunei and Malaysia, during the visit of the Malaysian Foreign Minister. The event was attended by senior government officials and business leaders, highlighting the importance of the historical and cultural ties between the two countries. The evening highlighted the growth of bilateral trade, which reached nearly RM10 billion in 2023, and the importance of cooperation in areas such as tourism and investment. The source of this news is mediapermata.com.bn. The celebration also included a traditional Malaysian cultural performance, highlighting the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

