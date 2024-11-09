Brunei: Celebrating 40th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations with Singapore

08 November 2024_ Singapore's High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam, Laurence Bay Siow Hon, expressed satisfaction with the excellent state of bilateral relations between Singapore and Brunei during a gala dinner held to commemorate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties. The event, organised by Singapore's High Commission, was attended by senior Brunei government figures, including the Minister of Religious Affairs and the Minister of Defence. A video message from Singapore's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, was played during the evening, underlining the importance of mutual trust between the two countries. This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The dinner also featured musical performances by Brunei artists and a Singapore orchestra, highlighting the cultural collaboration between the two nations.