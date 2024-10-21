Brunei: Celebrating Teachers' Day with Walkathon in Bandar Seri Begawan

October 20, 2024_ The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Brunei have organised a Walkathon to celebrate the 34th Teachers' Day. The event was held on the morning of October 20 at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien, Bandar Seri Begawan. The three-kilometer walk was inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Yang Berhormat Datin Seri Setia Doctor Dayang Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Md. Salleh. During the event, a Sports Festival was also organised in conjunction with National Family Day, organised by the Department of Schools. This news was reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien is a popular public park in the capital of Brunei, often used for community events and national celebrations.