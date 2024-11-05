Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Brunei: Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Oman-Brunei relations

04 November 2024_ Brunei and Oman celebrated the 40th anniversary of their diplomatic relations at a symposium held at the Brunei Book Festival 2024.

Brunei: Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Oman-Brunei relations
05 novembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
04 November 2024_ Brunei and Oman celebrated the 40th anniversary of their diplomatic relations at a symposium held at the Brunei Book Festival 2024. Omani Ambassador Erma Said Mohamed Al Kathiry highlighted the importance of cooperation and mutual respect between the two countries. The symposium was attended by experts who discussed opportunities for collaboration in various fields, including culture, education and tourism. The event highlighted the enduring friendship between Oman and Brunei, with meaningful interventions by high-profile speakers. This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. Brunei is a small sultanate located in Southeast Asia, while Oman is a country in the Arabian Peninsula, both of which are governed by benevolent monarchies.

