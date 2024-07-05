Brunei: Celebration of Language Month 2024

4 July 2024_ The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, underlined the importance of Language Month to raise community awareness of the official language of Brunei. During the celebration organized by the Language and Literature Bureau (DBP) at The Mall in Gadong, the minister reiterated DBP's commitment to promoting the Malay language as a national heritage. The event included a book reading session, welcome speech and language oath by students of Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Secondary School. The ceremony also featured the participation of the Language Ambassadors and a rhythmic presentation by the students of the Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The minister also launched new books published by the DBP and awarded students and winners of various literary competitions.