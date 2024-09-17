Cerca nel sito
 
Brunei: Celebration of Maulidur Rasul with a grand procession in Bandar Seri Begawan
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 17, 2024_ The Sultan of Brunei led a 1.9-kilometer procession in Bandar Seri Begawan to celebrate Maulidur Rasul, an event honoring the birth of Prophet Muhammad. The event saw the participation of 95 teams, including ministries, educational institutions and associations, who marched accompanied by the recitation of selawat, a song of praise to the Prophet. The Sultan's presence strengthened the sense of solidarity among citizens, while the Grand Assembly expressed gratitude for Brunei's role as an Islamic nation. The Maulidur Rasul celebrations were enriched by Dikir ceremonies that were held across the country for 12 consecutive nights, promoting Islamic teachings. This news was reported by brudirect.com. Maulidur Rasul is an important holiday in Brunei, reflecting the country's commitment to its Islamic identity.

