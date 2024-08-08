Brunei: Celebration of the 19th Youth Day with the presence of the Sultan

08 August 2024_ The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, attended the 19th Youth Day, held at the Berakas International Conference Centre. During the event, four young people were awarded in different categories, including the Excellent Young Person award, given to Basma Lachkar. The ceremony included the reading of an oath by 50 young people, representatives of educational institutions and associations. The event was reported by mediapermata.com.bn and also saw the presentation of a social media initiative to promote youth activities. Youth Day is an important celebration in Brunei that recognizes the contributions of young people to society.