Brunei: Celebration of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations

16 July 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei celebrates the 40th anniversary of its international diplomatic relations and its participation in regional and international organizations. Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah stressed the importance of cooperation and mutual understanding during the award ceremony marking his 78th birthday. The Sultan also reiterated Brunei's commitment to the fight against climate change, with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030. He also thanked all citizens, civil servants and members of the forces of security for their contribution to the country. Pelitabrunei.gov.bn reports it. The ceremony took place at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace, the official residence of the Sultan.