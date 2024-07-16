Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Celebration of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations

16 July 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei celebrates the 40th anniversary of its international diplomatic relations and its participation in regional and...

Brunei: Celebration of the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 July 2024_ The Sultanate of Brunei celebrates the 40th anniversary of its international diplomatic relations and its participation in regional and international organizations. Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah stressed the importance of cooperation and mutual understanding during the award ceremony marking his 78th birthday. The Sultan also reiterated Brunei's commitment to the fight against climate change, with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030. He also thanked all citizens, civil servants and members of the forces of security for their contribution to the country. Pelitabrunei.gov.bn reports it. The ceremony took place at the Istana Nurul Iman Palace, the official residence of the Sultan.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Istana Nurul Iman Palace reports it ceremony took place all citizens
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza