06 August 2024_ On 5 August 2024, a Brunei Honors ceremony was held to mark the 78th birthday of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the Ruler of Brunei. During the event, the awardees expressed gratitude for the recognition, underlining the importance of continuing to serve the country with dedication. The honors were seen as an incentive for all citizens to commit to national goals, particularly Wawasan Brunei 2035, a long-term development plan. The news was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is the monarch of Brunei, a small country located in Southeast Asia, known for its wealth and Islamic system of government.