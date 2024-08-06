Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Celebration of the 78th birthday of the Sultanate with the presentation of honours

06 August 2024_ On 5 August 2024, a Brunei Honors ceremony was held to mark the 78th birthday of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the Ruler of Brunei. During...

Brunei: Celebration of the 78th birthday of the Sultanate with the presentation of honours
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 August 2024_ On 5 August 2024, a Brunei Honors ceremony was held to mark the 78th birthday of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the Ruler of Brunei. During the event, the awardees expressed gratitude for the recognition, underlining the importance of continuing to serve the country with dedication. The honors were seen as an incentive for all citizens to commit to national goals, particularly Wawasan Brunei 2035, a long-term development plan. The news was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is the monarch of Brunei, a small country located in Southeast Asia, known for its wealth and Islamic system of government.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
small country located located in Southeast Asia musica country country
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza