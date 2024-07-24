Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Celebration of the loyalty of the citizens of Tutong towards the Sultan

23 July 2024_ Citizens and residents of Tutong District demonstrated their loyalty to His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei during a public meeting...

Brunei: Celebration of the loyalty of the citizens of Tutong towards the Sultan
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

23 July 2024_ Citizens and residents of Tutong District demonstrated their loyalty to His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei during a public meeting ceremony. The event was attended by the royal family, including the Crown Prince and other family members, underlining the strong bond between the monarch and the people. The ceremony provided an opportunity to promote mutual respect and tolerance among citizens, highlighting the contribution of private associations and companies to the country's economy. The closeness and unity of the community was palpable, especially among people with special needs who looked forward to meeting their beloved ruler. The news is reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. This event represented a significant moment to strengthen social bonds and celebrate the country's progress towards the well-being of its people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the bond event
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza