23 July 2024_ Citizens and residents of Tutong District demonstrated their loyalty to His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei during a public meeting ceremony. The event was attended by the royal family, including the Crown Prince and other family members, underlining the strong bond between the monarch and the people. The ceremony provided an opportunity to promote mutual respect and tolerance among citizens, highlighting the contribution of private associations and companies to the country's economy. The closeness and unity of the community was palpable, especially among people with special needs who looked forward to meeting their beloved ruler. The news is reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. This event represented a significant moment to strengthen social bonds and celebrate the country's progress towards the well-being of its people.