Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
Brunei: Celebration of the Sultan's 78th birthday

Brunei: Celebration of the Sultan's 78th birthday
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
13 July 2024_ The 78th birthday celebration of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam will begin with a Kesyukuran Ceremony on 14 July at the Jame' 'Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque in Kampung Kiarong. To ensure the smooth running of the event, the Religious Ceremonies Committee reviewed the preparations on the afternoon of July 13th. Among those present were the Minister of Internal Affairs, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ahmaddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman, and the Minister of Health, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar. In addition to the main ceremony, religious events will also be held in other mosques in the country. Brudirect.com reports it. The celebration reflects the importance of religious and cultural traditions in Brunei.

