Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Brunei: Celebrations for the 78th birthday of the Sultanate with events of unity and culture

29 July 2024_ Brunei celebrated the 78th birthday of the Sultanate with the traditional Majlis Ramah Mesra and Junjung Ziarah event, which brought...

Brunei: Celebrations for the 78th birthday of the Sultanate with events of unity and culture
29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

29 July 2024_ Brunei celebrated the 78th birthday of the Sultanate with the traditional Majlis Ramah Mesra and Junjung Ziarah event, which brought the population together to meet the king. During the ceremony, participants expressed their good wishes to the sovereign, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration. Among the activities, a literary work collecting the history of Brunei was presented, with proceeds going to charitable causes. The event saw the participation of several organizations and citizens, as reported by mediapermata.com.bn. The Majlis Ramah Mesra is an important tradition in Brunei, which promotes the bond between the people and the monarchy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Brunei Darussalam Junjung Ziarah event event saw event
