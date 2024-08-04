Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Brunei: Celebrations for the Sultan's 78th birthday with a cycling event

04 August 2024_ Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah led the Royal Birthday Cycling Recreation 2024 in Bandar Seri Begawan to celebrate his 78th birthday. The...

04 agosto 2024 | 12.09
04 August 2024_ Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah led the Royal Birthday Cycling Recreation 2024 in Bandar Seri Begawan to celebrate his 78th birthday. The event featured members of the royal family and included a 10.3 kilometer ride through the capital, featuring national cyclists. During the celebration, the Sultan also attended the finals of the National Tug of War Championship and awarded the winners. The initiative, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and community unity through sport, as reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The celebrations involved various ministries and the Brunei Cycling Federation, underlining the importance of health and physical activity in Brunei society.

