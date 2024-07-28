Brunei: Ceremony to meet the citizens on the occasion of the Sultan's birthday

27 July 2024_ The Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien in the capital of Brunei will be the focal point for the Ceremony of Meeting the Citizens and Residents of the Brunei Muara District, coinciding with the celebration of His Majesty's 78th birthday. The ceremony will take place on Monday 29 July and preparations are already underway to ensure the success of the event. Preparation activities include the installation of arches and stages, decorations and banners, with the buildings and surrounding areas adorned with the national flag. The news is reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. This annual event represents an important opportunity for celebration and unity for the Bruneian community.