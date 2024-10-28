Brunei: Challenges of ageing population discussed at scientific meeting

27 October 2024_ Dr. Hajah Rafidah binti Haji Gharif, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, highlighted the critical challenges of Brunei’s ageing population during the 5th Biennial Scientific Meeting of the Orthopaedic Society of Brunei Darussalam. The event, held in Kampong Jerudong, highlighted the importance of physical mobility in reducing chronic diseases and improving mental well-being. Brunei’s elderly population, which represents 6.9% of the total, faces increased risks of fractures and health complications, with a significant increase in femoral neck fractures. The source of this news is borneobulletin.com.bn. The meeting was attended by over 300 healthcare professionals and included discussions on advanced orthopaedic practices and the growing need for joint replacements.