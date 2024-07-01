Brunei: Childhood cancer awareness day in Tutong

June 30, 2024_ The Children's Cancer Foundation, YASKA and volunteers from Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital organized an awareness day on childhood cancer and other health issues among children. The event was held in Tutong District, at the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, with the theme 'Bersama Kita Lebih Kuat'. The initiative aimed to raise awareness among the population of increasing diseases such as obesity, anemia and thalassemia, including interactive activities for children and a blood donation campaign. The day saw the participation of doctors, nurses and health professionals. rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn reports it. The event highlighted the importance of prevention and awareness to improve the health of children in Brunei.