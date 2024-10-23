Brunei: Chinese Vice President Visits Muara Port to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

23 October 2024_ Today, Vice President of the People's Republic of China Han Zheng visited Muara Port Company (MPC) as part of a visit program to Brunei running from 21 to 23 October 2024. This meeting marks a further step in the growing cooperation between Brunei and China, with discussions focused on logistics, trade and port operations. During the visit, Han Zheng explored the Cruise Terminal and witnessed a demonstration of a new nitrogen filling management system, designed to improve the preservation of cargo. This was reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. The visit highlights the importance of Muara Port as a strategic hub for economic and trade relations between the two countries.