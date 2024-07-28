Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Cleanup campaign for International Forest Day 2024

27 July 2024_ Today, Brunei's Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism organized a clean-up campaign that collected 45 kilograms of waste at the...

Brunei: Cleanup campaign for International Forest Day 2024
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

27 July 2024_ Today, Brunei's Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism organized a clean-up campaign that collected 45 kilograms of waste at the Berakas Forest Recreation Park. The event, chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dayang Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abdul Wahab, aimed at preserving nature and cleaning ecotourism areas. During the initiative, 70 trees were planted to support the National Climate Change Strategy, which calls for the planting of 500,000 trees by 2035. The campaign saw the participation of 170 members of the ministry, as reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn . This event highlights Brunei's commitment to protecting the environment and promoting biodiversity.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This event highlights aimed at preserving nature at Tourism organized
Vedi anche
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza