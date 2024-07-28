Brunei: Cleanup campaign for International Forest Day 2024

27 July 2024_ Today, Brunei's Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism organized a clean-up campaign that collected 45 kilograms of waste at the Berakas Forest Recreation Park. The event, chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dayang Hajah Tutiaty binti Haji Abdul Wahab, aimed at preserving nature and cleaning ecotourism areas. During the initiative, 70 trees were planted to support the National Climate Change Strategy, which calls for the planting of 500,000 trees by 2035. The campaign saw the participation of 170 members of the ministry, as reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn . This event highlights Brunei's commitment to protecting the environment and promoting biodiversity.