Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
Brunei: Competition Law Training Breakthrough with Singapore Experts
22 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

21 September 2024_ The Competition Commission of Brunei Darussalam (CCBD) recently organised a training session to strengthen the understanding and enforcement of competition law in the country. The event was attended by experts from the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission of Singapore (CCCS), who shared their best practices and expertise. The CCBD Chairman highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two commissions to improve the implementation of competition law in Brunei. This initiative is part of the CCBD’s ongoing efforts to ensure a fair and transparent market environment for consumers. This news was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. For more information on the competition law and the CCBD, you can visit the official website www.ccbd.gov.bn.

in Evidenza