Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Brunei: Conference for medical and health students promotes volunteering and research

22 July 2024_ During the Brunei Medicine, Dentistry and Allied Health Student Conference 2024, the Minister of Health, Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji...

22 July 2024_ During the Brunei Medicine, Dentistry and Allied Health Student Conference 2024, the Minister of Health, Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, highlighted the importance of volunteering and participation in NGOs to medical students. The conference, held at the Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre, saw the participation of 105 students from various countries, including the UK, Ireland, New Zealand and Malaysia. The event included discussions, workshops and presentations of innovative research, with the aim of improving understanding of critical issues in modern healthcare. The source is pelitabrunei.gov.bn. The conference also highlighted the importance of keeping the healthcare system updated with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

