Brunei: Cooperation with Cambodia in the field of Arabic language

September 21, 2024_ Brunei Darussalam and Cambodia will strengthen their cooperation, especially in teaching and disseminating the Arabic language. This was announced by the Ra'es of KUPU SB, the Religious Teachers' University College of Seri Begawan, during the 5th Southeast Asia Conference on the Arabic Language, held in Phnom Penh. Associate Professor Dr. Abdul Nasir bin Haji Abdul Rani expressed hope that the conference would bring benefits and increase knowledge in the field of the Arabic language. The conference was attended by 14 speakers from different countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Ukraine. The news was reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. The conference provided a platform to discuss the standards of Arabic language teaching in Southeast Asia, addressing the hopes and aspirations of the participants.