Brunei: Country attends ASEAN COSTI-86 meeting in Singapore

14 October 2024_ Brunei attended the 86th ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI-86) meeting held in Singapore from 7 to 11 October. The Brunei delegation, led by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications, Haji Mohammad Nazri bin Haji Mohammad Yusof, discussed important issues related to regional cooperation in science and technology. During the meeting, topics such as annual priorities for 2024 and 2025, as well as the assessment of priority economic outcomes for 2024, were discussed. This news was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. This meeting is a significant step for Brunei in strengthening its position in the ASEAN science and technology landscape.