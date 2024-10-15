Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Country attends ASEAN COSTI-86 meeting in Singapore

14 October 2024_ Brunei attended the 86th ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI-86) meeting held in Singapore from 7 to 11...

Brunei: Country attends ASEAN COSTI-86 meeting in Singapore
15 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

14 October 2024_ Brunei attended the 86th ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI-86) meeting held in Singapore from 7 to 11 October. The Brunei delegation, led by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications, Haji Mohammad Nazri bin Haji Mohammad Yusof, discussed important issues related to regional cooperation in science and technology. During the meeting, topics such as annual priorities for 2024 and 2025, as well as the assessment of priority economic outcomes for 2024, were discussed. This news was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. This meeting is a significant step for Brunei in strengthening its position in the ASEAN science and technology landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
country attends ASEAN Brunei Darussalam Association of South East Asian Nations Singapore
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza