Brunei: Country diversifies economy, promotes Islamic finance

September 13, 2024_ Brunei Darussalam is making significant progress in diversifying its economy, reducing its dependence on oil and gas. During the launch of the Islamic Development Bank Group Day, the Minister of the Prime Minister's Office highlighted the importance of sustainability and resilience of Islamic finance in the country. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam and ISDB to promote cooperation in key areas such as infrastructure development and food security. The event also provided opportunities for economic collaboration with the 57 member countries of the ISDB Group. This news was reported by brudirect.com. Brunei, a small sultanate in Southeast Asia, is looking to expand its economic opportunities through Islamic finance, a growing sector that accounts for more than half of its financial system assets.