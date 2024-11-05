Brunei: Country hosts 48th MABIMS Religious Ministers Senior Officials Meeting

05 November 2024_ Brunei Darussalam will host the 48th Senior Officials (SOM) Meeting of Religious Ministers of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore (MABIMS) on 5 and 6 November 2024. Prior to the official meetings, a welcome dinner was held for delegations from member countries, hosted by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Brunei, Haji Mohammad Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim. During the dinner, good wishes for cooperation were expressed and the importance of strengthening the strategic plan of MABIMS was discussed. The meetings will focus on strengthening cooperation and advancing the strategic initiatives of MABIMS. The source of this news is borneobulletin.com.bn. MABIMS is an organization that promotes cooperation among Southeast Asian countries in religious and cultural affairs.