Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Country hosts 48th MABIMS Religious Ministers Senior Officials Meeting

05 November 2024_ Brunei Darussalam will host the 48th Senior Officials (SOM) Meeting of Religious Ministers of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and...

Brunei: Country hosts 48th MABIMS Religious Ministers Senior Officials Meeting
05 novembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 November 2024_ Brunei Darussalam will host the 48th Senior Officials (SOM) Meeting of Religious Ministers of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore (MABIMS) on 5 and 6 November 2024. Prior to the official meetings, a welcome dinner was held for delegations from member countries, hosted by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Brunei, Haji Mohammad Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim. During the dinner, good wishes for cooperation were expressed and the importance of strengthening the strategic plan of MABIMS was discussed. The meetings will focus on strengthening cooperation and advancing the strategic initiatives of MABIMS. The source of this news is borneobulletin.com.bn. MABIMS is an organization that promotes cooperation among Southeast Asian countries in religious and cultural affairs.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the meetings will Brunei Darussalam an organization that cultural affairs
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza