Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
Brunei: Country launches digital transformation plan for education

August 27, 2024_ Brunei Darussalam has launched the Ministry of Education’s Digital Transformation Plan 2023-2027, aimed at modernizing the education...

28 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ Brunei Darussalam has launched the Ministry of Education’s Digital Transformation Plan 2023-2027, aimed at modernizing the education sector through innovative technologies. The plan focuses on three main areas: education technology, management technology, and enabling policies, supporting the nation’s goal of becoming a Smart Nation. During the 13th ASEAN Education Ministers’ Meeting, the Minister of Education highlighted efforts to improve digital literacy and IT infrastructure. Brunei’s delegation, led by the Permanent Secretary for Education, participated in discussions on regional education issues, as reported by brudirect.com. The plan is in line with the Wawasan Brunei Vision 2035, which aims to develop a state-of-the-art education system in the context of digitalization.

