Brunei: Crown Prince and Consort Conclude Young Leaders Programme in Singapore

15 September 2024_ The Crown Prince of Brunei and his wife left Singapore after attending the 10th Young Leaders' Programme, held from 10 to 14 September 2024. They were joined by other members of the royal family and the High Commissioner of Brunei to Singapore. Before their departure, a prayer of blessing was recited by a senior Bruneian cleric. At Changi International Airport, several Singaporean dignitaries welcomed and bid farewell to the royal couple, highlighting the ties between the two countries. The news was reported by brudirect.com. The Young Leaders' Programme is an initiative that promotes youth leadership and networking among emerging leaders in the region.