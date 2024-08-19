Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Brunei: Crown Prince attends bilateral meetings in Malaysia
19 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 18, 2024_ Brunei Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and Crown Princess Sarah attended meetings and a lunch hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya. During the meeting, bilateral relations between Brunei and Malaysia were discussed, with a focus on trade, investment and energy cooperation. Both sides expressed confidence in strengthening cooperation at the 25th Annual Leaders' Consultation, scheduled to be held in Brunei on August 26, 2024. The Crown Princess held a separate meeting with the Malaysian Prime Minister's consort. This news was reported by brudirect.com. These events highlight the importance of diplomatic relations between Brunei and Malaysia, two Southeast Asian nations with historical and cultural ties.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Brunei Darussalam bilateral relations between Brunei Malesia Crown Princess
