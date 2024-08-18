Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Brunei: Crown Prince on official visit to Malaysia until August 21

August 17, 2024_ Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and Princess Pengiran Anak Sarah arrived at Subang Air Base in Malaysia for an official visit...

18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
August 17, 2024_ Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and Princess Pengiran Anak Sarah arrived at Subang Air Base in Malaysia for an official visit that will last until August 21. During their stay, members of the royal family will attend meetings and a lunch hosted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The visit marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Brunei and Malaysia, highlighting cooperation in various fields such as trade, defense and education. The source of this news is borneobulletin.com.bn. The visit highlights the importance of the historical and cultural ties between the two countries, which continue to grow stronger over time.

Subang air base in Malaysia Princess Pengiran Anak Sarah Brunei Darussalam Malesia
