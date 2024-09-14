Brunei: Crown Prince visits Soldier Performance Centre of Excellence in Singapore

13 September 2024_ Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah visited the Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance (CESP) in Singapore on 13 September. During the visit, he was welcomed by senior officials, including Singapore's Minister of State for Defence and the Chief of the Armed Forces. The Prince attended a presentation on CESP's procedures for improving military performance and inspected various Singapore Armed Forces equipment. Before concluding the visit, he exchanged gifts with representatives of CESP, which has achieved significant milestones in the field of physical training and rehabilitation. This news was reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. CESP is an institution dedicated to improving the capabilities of soldiers through fitness and nutrition programmes.