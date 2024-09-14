Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Crown Prince visits Soldier Performance Centre of Excellence in Singapore

13 September 2024_ Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah visited the Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance (CESP) in Singapore on 13 September....

Brunei: Crown Prince visits Soldier Performance Centre of Excellence in Singapore
14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

13 September 2024_ Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah visited the Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance (CESP) in Singapore on 13 September. During the visit, he was welcomed by senior officials, including Singapore's Minister of State for Defence and the Chief of the Armed Forces. The Prince attended a presentation on CESP's procedures for improving military performance and inspected various Singapore Armed Forces equipment. Before concluding the visit, he exchanged gifts with representatives of CESP, which has achieved significant milestones in the field of physical training and rehabilitation. This news was reported by rtbnews.rtb.gov.bn. CESP is an institution dedicated to improving the capabilities of soldiers through fitness and nutrition programmes.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
visits Soldier Performance Centre of Excellence Singapore Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance inspected various Singapore
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza