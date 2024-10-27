Brunei: Culture Minister Participates in World Stroke Day Walkathon

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
October 27, 2024_ Brunei’s Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Nazmi bin Haji Awang Mohamad attended a World Stroke Day Walkathon organised by Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre. The event, which was attended by around 550 people, took place at Jalan Menteri Besar Recreation Park in Berakas and aimed to raise awareness of the risks of stroke, which is the fourth leading cause of death in the country. In his address, the Minister stressed the importance of prevention and encouraged a healthy lifestyle in line with Islamic principles. This year’s campaign, titled “Be #GreaterThanStroke,” aims to provide useful information for the prevention and management of stroke, as reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The initiative aims to inspire the community to adopt healthier habits and recognize the warning signs of stroke.

