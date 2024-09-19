Brunei: Cybersecurity Conference 2024 Promotes National Cyber Defense

September 19, 2024_ Brunei Darussalam launched the 2nd Cyber Security Conference, CySec 2024, to address cyber threats and cyber crime in the context of the country's digitalization. The Minister of Transport and Telecommunications highlighted the importance of a proactive strategy to prevent cyber crime, which includes awareness campaigns and the use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. During the event, local and international experts discussed collaborations and initiatives to strengthen cyber security, including the distribution of license keys to students and small and medium-sized enterprises. The conference is co-organized by the Brunei Cyber Security Association and Cyber Security Brunei, as reported by brudirect.com. The event also saw the presentation of awards and memoranda of understanding, highlighting Brunei's commitment to combating cyber threats.