Brunei: Delegation attends 2nd Manila Dialogue against Human Trafficking

17 October 2024_ A delegation from Brunei attended the 2nd Manila Dialogue, a regional meeting of the interagency committees against human trafficking, held in Manila, Philippines, from 15 to 16 October. The delegation, led by Awang Zulhusam bin Haji Abdul Samad, discussed recent challenges and developments in the fight against human trafficking, stressing the importance of a systematic and principle-based approach in Maqasid Syariah. During the meeting, it was highlighted that despite Brunei’s downgrade in the US Trafficking in Persons report, the country remains committed to strengthening its measures against this crime. This was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. Brunei’s National Anti-Trafficking Committee, established in 2020, has already achieved significant milestones in the fight against human trafficking, including the implementation of national strategies and awareness-raising programmes.