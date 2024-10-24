Brunei: Digital Transformation at the Heart of Education with the Use of AI

October 23, 2024_ Digital transformation is a priority for Brunei Darussalam, especially after the launch of the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025, which aims to make the country a Smart Nation. During the 68th Southeast Asian Education Ministers Council meeting, it was highlighted how artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies can revolutionize education, offering personalized learning experiences. However, the Education Minister stressed the need to address challenges such as the Digital Gap and cybersecurity. The meeting, co-organized by the Ministry of Education and SEAMEO INNOTECH, was held in Gadong and discussed strategies and future directions for educational innovation. The news is reported by brudirect.com. SEAMEO INNOTECH is a regional center dedicated to innovation and technology in education, supporting Southeast Asian countries in improving their education systems.