Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
Brunei: Discussion on livelihood during 155th Munajat Night

October 14, 2024_ The 155th Munajat Night, organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, highlighted the importance of livelihood, a topic of...

Brunei: Discussion on livelihood during 155th Munajat Night
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 14, 2024_ The 155th Munajat Night, organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, highlighted the importance of livelihood, a topic of concern among people. The tazkirah, or speech, was delivered by Awang Ahmad Muzhafar bin Haji Marsidi, Religious Development Officer of the Islamic Da'wah Center. The event was attended by officials and staff from the Unified National Networks (UNN), along with members of several mosques and religious centers across the country. This was reported by brudirect.com. Munajat Night is an important occasion of prayer and reflection for the Muslim community in Brunei, who come together to discuss spiritual and social issues.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
wah Center religious Centers across Centro Center
