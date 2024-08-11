Brunei: D'Sunlit Sdn Bhd Launches Pesta Pengguna Antarabangsa to Promote Local Products

10 August 2024_ D'Sunlit Sdn Bhd has launched the Pesta Pengguna Antarabangsa, an initiative to bring products from local Brunei entrepreneurs to international markets. At a launch event, representatives explained the objectives of the initiative, which include promoting trade and cross-border collaboration. The festival will take place from 25 to 27 October at the Sabah International Convention Centre, Malaysia, and will feature a strategic partnership with the Big Sabah Sale International Roadshow. This was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. The event represents a major opportunity for Brunei companies to expand their business presence internationally.