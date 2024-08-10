Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Dynamik Technologies and BIL sign digital innovation agreement

09 August 2024_ Dynamik Technologies recently announced a new collaboration with Brunei Innovation Lab (BIL), marking a significant step in the...

Brunei: Dynamik Technologies and BIL sign digital innovation agreement
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 August 2024_ Dynamik Technologies recently announced a new collaboration with Brunei Innovation Lab (BIL), marking a significant step in the development of Brunei’s digital landscape. The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony held at BIL’s Knowledge Hub, located in the Technology Park in Anggerek Desa. The partnership aims to foster a thriving digital ecosystem and support the local tech community, with the intent of inspiring creativity and growth. Dynamik Technologies CEO Dayang Haslina highlighted the importance of this collaboration in the launch of the KARYADI ‘Innovation as a Service’ program. The news was reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. This initiative represents a major opportunity for Brunei to advance its digital transformation and strengthen its technology sector capabilities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Dynamik Technologies CEO Dayang Haslina highlighted BIL sign digital Brunei Innovation Lab collaborazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza