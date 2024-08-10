Brunei: Dynamik Technologies and BIL sign digital innovation agreement

09 August 2024_ Dynamik Technologies recently announced a new collaboration with Brunei Innovation Lab (BIL), marking a significant step in the development of Brunei’s digital landscape. The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony held at BIL’s Knowledge Hub, located in the Technology Park in Anggerek Desa. The partnership aims to foster a thriving digital ecosystem and support the local tech community, with the intent of inspiring creativity and growth. Dynamik Technologies CEO Dayang Haslina highlighted the importance of this collaboration in the launch of the KARYADI ‘Innovation as a Service’ program. The news was reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. This initiative represents a major opportunity for Brunei to advance its digital transformation and strengthen its technology sector capabilities.