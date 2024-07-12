Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Earthquake tremors felt in Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts

11 July 2024_ Earthquake tremors were felt yesterday in the Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts, according to the Brunei National Seismic Center...

Brunei: Earthquake tremors felt in Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts
12 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

11 July 2024_ Earthquake tremors were felt yesterday in the Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts, according to the Brunei National Seismic Center (BNSC). The tremors were caused by an earthquake that occurred in Mindanao, in the Philippines, about 933 kilometers east of Bandar Seri Begawan, at a depth of 628.4 kilometers. Several structures in the capital and Mukim Berakas 'A' reported tremors, as well as in Mukim Bangar and Mukim Batu Apoi in Temburong district. The Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department has confirmed that there is no tsunami threat, based on information from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre. According to borneobulletin.com.bn, some tall buildings in Bandar Seri Begawan were evacuated as a precaution. Authorities will continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Temburong districts as well as Bandar Seri Begawan as
Vedi anche
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza