Brunei: Earthquake tremors felt in Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts

11 July 2024_ Earthquake tremors were felt yesterday in the Brunei-Muara and Temburong districts, according to the Brunei National Seismic Center (BNSC). The tremors were caused by an earthquake that occurred in Mindanao, in the Philippines, about 933 kilometers east of Bandar Seri Begawan, at a depth of 628.4 kilometers. Several structures in the capital and Mukim Berakas 'A' reported tremors, as well as in Mukim Bangar and Mukim Batu Apoi in Temburong district. The Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department has confirmed that there is no tsunami threat, based on information from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre. According to borneobulletin.com.bn, some tall buildings in Bandar Seri Begawan were evacuated as a precaution. Authorities will continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety.