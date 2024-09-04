Brunei: Economy Minister highlights importance of adaptability in financial sector

03 September 2024_ Speaking at the 2nd ASEAN Forum: The Future of Finance, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah highlighted the importance of adaptability for businesses and investors. He also discussed global economic challenges, such as inflation and geopolitical tensions, which require a collaborative response. The Minister highlighted how banks are becoming more restrictive due to monetary policies and rising demand for financing, creating opportunities for private lenders. Brunei is advancing towards sustainability goals by updating its bond issuance guidelines in line with ASEAN standards. The news was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The Sultanate has issued over US$48 billion in ASEAN-labeled bonds since 2016, demonstrating its commitment to regional cooperation and sustainable growth.