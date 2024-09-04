Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Economy Minister highlights importance of adaptability in financial sector

03 September 2024_ Speaking at the 2nd ASEAN Forum: The Future of Finance, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and...

Brunei: Economy Minister highlights importance of adaptability in financial sector
04 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 September 2024_ Speaking at the 2nd ASEAN Forum: The Future of Finance, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah highlighted the importance of adaptability for businesses and investors. He also discussed global economic challenges, such as inflation and geopolitical tensions, which require a collaborative response. The Minister highlighted how banks are becoming more restrictive due to monetary policies and rising demand for financing, creating opportunities for private lenders. Brunei is advancing towards sustainability goals by updating its bond issuance guidelines in line with ASEAN standards. The news was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The Sultanate has issued over US$48 billion in ASEAN-labeled bonds since 2016, demonstrating its commitment to regional cooperation and sustainable growth.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ASEAN standards Brunei Darussalam Association of South East Asian Nations monetary policies
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza