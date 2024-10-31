Brunei: 'Fill Safe, Feel Safe' campaign launched for safety at fuel stations

October 30, 2024_ The 'Fill Safe, Feel Safe' campaign was launched in Kampung Salambigar, Brunei, to improve safety at fuel stations. The Minister of Transport and Telecommunications stressed the importance of public-private partnerships to promote responsible consumption behavior. Thanks to this initiative, there has been a decrease in accidents at fuel stations nationwide. The campaign aims to raise public awareness on safety and ensure safe refueling. This was reported by brudirect.com. The campaign is a significant step towards improving safety standards across all sectors, not just fuel stations.