Brunei: 'Fill Safe, Feel Safe' campaign launched for safety at fuel stations

Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
October 30, 2024_ The 'Fill Safe, Feel Safe' campaign was launched in Kampung Salambigar, Brunei, to improve safety at fuel stations. The Minister of...

October 30, 2024_ The 'Fill Safe, Feel Safe' campaign was launched in Kampung Salambigar, Brunei, to improve safety at fuel stations. The Minister of Transport and Telecommunications stressed the importance of public-private partnerships to promote responsible consumption behavior. Thanks to this initiative, there has been a decrease in accidents at fuel stations nationwide. The campaign aims to raise public awareness on safety and ensure safe refueling. This was reported by brudirect.com. The campaign is a significant step towards improving safety standards across all sectors, not just fuel stations.

