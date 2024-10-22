Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Financial aid for families affected by natural disasters

October 21, 2024_ Nine families in Bandar Seri Begawan have received financial assistance to alleviate hardship caused by fires, strong winds and...

Brunei: Financial aid for families affected by natural disasters
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 21, 2024_ Nine families in Bandar Seri Begawan have received financial assistance to alleviate hardship caused by fires, strong winds and collapsed houses. The initiative was carried out by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (KKBS) and the Department of Social Development (JAPEM), as a sign of solidarity from the Sultanate government. The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Dato Seri Setia Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, presided over the fund-handover ceremony. All beneficiaries were declared in good condition and without injuries. The news was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. The Government of Brunei continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting citizens in need.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Dato Seri Setia Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad presided over Sports Youth
Vedi anche
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza