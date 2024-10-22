Brunei: Financial aid for families affected by natural disasters

October 21, 2024_ Nine families in Bandar Seri Begawan have received financial assistance to alleviate hardship caused by fires, strong winds and collapsed houses. The initiative was carried out by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (KKBS) and the Department of Social Development (JAPEM), as a sign of solidarity from the Sultanate government. The Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Dato Seri Setia Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, presided over the fund-handover ceremony. All beneficiaries were declared in good condition and without injuries. The news was reported by mediapermata.com.bn. The Government of Brunei continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting citizens in need.