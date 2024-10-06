Brunei: Financial support for people with disabilities

05 October 2024_ Prince ‘Abdul Malik, Chairman of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (YSHHB), has handed over a contribution of BND100,000 to two non-governmental organisations that support people with disabilities. The funds are earmarked for Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam and Persatuan SMARTER Brunei, to enhance their development and recovery programmes. Both organisations will receive BND50,000 each to provide training and support to people with physical and intellectual disabilities. The ceremony took place at the YSHHB complex in the capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, and was attended by members of the foundation’s board and staff, pelitabrunei.gov.bn reported. The organisations involved are key to ensuring that people with disabilities can reach their full potential and contribute to society.