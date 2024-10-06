Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Financial support for people with disabilities

05 October 2024_ Prince ‘Abdul Malik, Chairman of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (YSHHB), has handed over a contribution of BND100,000 to two...

Brunei: Financial support for people with disabilities
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 October 2024_ Prince ‘Abdul Malik, Chairman of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (YSHHB), has handed over a contribution of BND100,000 to two non-governmental organisations that support people with disabilities. The funds are earmarked for Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam and Persatuan SMARTER Brunei, to enhance their development and recovery programmes. Both organisations will receive BND50,000 each to provide training and support to people with physical and intellectual disabilities. The ceremony took place at the YSHHB complex in the capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, and was attended by members of the foundation’s board and staff, pelitabrunei.gov.bn reported. The organisations involved are key to ensuring that people with disabilities can reach their full potential and contribute to society.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
YSHHB complex ceremony took place Bandar Seri Begawan key
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza