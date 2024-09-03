Brunei: Five Students Awarded Prestigious Sultan's Scholarship

02 September 2024_ Five students from Brunei were awarded the Sultan's Scholarship for the academic year 2024/2025 at a ceremony held at Istana Nurul Iman, presided over by Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The awardees will pursue their studies at prestigious international universities, including University College London and the University of New South Wales. The ceremony included the reading of prayers and interaction between the Sultan and the scholars, highlighting the importance of education in the country. The news was reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. The Sultan's Scholarship is an initiative of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, a charity that promotes education and social welfare in Brunei.