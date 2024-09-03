Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Five Students Awarded Prestigious Sultan's Scholarship

02 September 2024_ Five students from Brunei were awarded the Sultan's Scholarship for the academic year 2024/2025 at a ceremony held at Istana Nurul...

Brunei: Five Students Awarded Prestigious Sultan's Scholarship
03 settembre 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 September 2024_ Five students from Brunei were awarded the Sultan's Scholarship for the academic year 2024/2025 at a ceremony held at Istana Nurul Iman, presided over by Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The awardees will pursue their studies at prestigious international universities, including University College London and the University of New South Wales. The ceremony included the reading of prayers and interaction between the Sultan and the scholars, highlighting the importance of education in the country. The news was reported by pelitabrunei.gov.bn. The Sultan's Scholarship is an initiative of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, a charity that promotes education and social welfare in Brunei.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at education Istana Nurul Iman of education
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza