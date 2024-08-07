Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
13:08
Brunei: Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Good Governance

07 August 2024_ A forum dedicated to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and good governance took place on 6 August 2024 in Brunei, with the participation...

Brunei: Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Good Governance
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
07 August 2024_ A forum dedicated to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and good governance took place on 6 August 2024 in Brunei, with the participation of leaders and delegations from various ASEAN member states. The forum, entitled 'Revolutionizing the Public Sector: Artificial Intelligence for Good Governance', addressed the ethical and privacy challenges related to the use of AI, underlining the importance of a multidisciplinary approach. The Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Governance has highlighted the need for collaborations between industry, academia and government to address these issues. The ACCSM meetings will conclude on August 7, with Brunei presenting updates on ongoing projects. The source of this news is brudirect.com. The forum represented an important opportunity for networking and the exchange of good practices between participants.

