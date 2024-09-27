Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Forum on Sustainability and Decarbonization for a Better Future

September 26, 2024_ A forum on sustainability and decarbonization was held in Brunei, aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Baiduri Bank...

Brunei: Forum on Sustainability and Decarbonization for a Better Future
27 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 26, 2024_ A forum on sustainability and decarbonization was held in Brunei, aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Baiduri Bank Chairman Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Muda Dr. Abdul Fattaah highlighted the importance of investing in renewable energy and protecting biodiversity. The event was attended by around 350 people, including business leaders and students, and highlighted the need for innovative solutions to address global climate change challenges. This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The forum also highlighted Brunei's commitment to promoting sustainable agricultural practices to ensure food security in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
security in the country forum Brunei Darussalam food security
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza