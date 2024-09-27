Brunei: Forum on Sustainability and Decarbonization for a Better Future

September 26, 2024_ A forum on sustainability and decarbonization was held in Brunei, aiming to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Baiduri Bank Chairman Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Muda Dr. Abdul Fattaah highlighted the importance of investing in renewable energy and protecting biodiversity. The event was attended by around 350 people, including business leaders and students, and highlighted the need for innovative solutions to address global climate change challenges. This was reported by borneobulletin.com.bn. The forum also highlighted Brunei's commitment to promoting sustainable agricultural practices to ensure food security in the country.