Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Brunei: Golden Jubilee Celebration of Women Police

August 24, 2024_ Crown Princess Hajah Masna celebrated the Golden Jubilee of the Brunei Women's Police, highlighting the progress of women in society...

Brunei: Golden Jubilee Celebration of Women Police
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 24, 2024_ Crown Princess Hajah Masna celebrated the Golden Jubilee of the Brunei Women's Police, highlighting the progress of women in society over the past 50 years. During the event, she highlighted the importance of continuous training to address the challenges of modern crime and recalled the historic establishment of a 30-member female police force. Currently, the Women's Police force has 774 members, demonstrating their commitment and professionalism in maintaining national security. The celebration was held at the police headquarters in Gadong, borneobulletin.com.bn reported. The Princess also expressed gratitude to the former officers, acknowledging their contributions as an inspiration to the younger generation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
police headquarters forze dell'ordine police held at the
Vedi anche
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza