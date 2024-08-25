Brunei: Golden Jubilee Celebration of Women Police

August 24, 2024_ Crown Princess Hajah Masna celebrated the Golden Jubilee of the Brunei Women's Police, highlighting the progress of women in society over the past 50 years. During the event, she highlighted the importance of continuous training to address the challenges of modern crime and recalled the historic establishment of a 30-member female police force. Currently, the Women's Police force has 774 members, demonstrating their commitment and professionalism in maintaining national security. The celebration was held at the police headquarters in Gadong, borneobulletin.com.bn reported. The Princess also expressed gratitude to the former officers, acknowledging their contributions as an inspiration to the younger generation.