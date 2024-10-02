Brunei: Government Promotes Seniors' Well-Being with New Initiatives

01 October 2024_ The Government of Brunei, under the leadership of the Sultan, is stepping up efforts to ensure the well-being of seniors through an integrated and holistic approach. On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports announced that over 43,000 seniors are receiving a monthly pension, with additional benefits for some. In addition, an Action Plan for Seniors’ Well-Being is being launched, aimed at promoting their protection and inclusion in society. Initiatives include dementia awareness programmes and training for caregivers, as reported by brudirect.com. This year, Brunei is celebrating the day for the 21st time, highlighting the importance of ageing with dignity and strengthening support systems for seniors.