Brunei: HAPPY Initiative Promotes HIV Awareness Among Youth

01 September 2024_ HAPPY Project Coordinator Siti Kailene Jazlan Kashfi has urged young people to avoid risky behaviors that can lead to sexually transmitted infections (STIs), unplanned pregnancies and early marriages. She presented the latest local statistics on STIs and teenage pregnancies to about 150 students from Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Girls Arabic Religious Secondary School. The youth-led HAPPY program aims to raise awareness about HIV and provide information on teenage pregnancies and STIs through audio-visual presentations and engaging activities, borneobulletin.com.bn reported. The project is part of a larger school-based initiative to educate young Bruneians on health and prevention.